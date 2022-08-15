Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Aug. 14 that Ukrainian partisans have damaged a railway bridge near occupied Melitopol, “which means no Russian echelons from Crimea.” According to Fedorov, the Russian forces were not able to repair the bridge for two days now. He also said that the Russian proxies have increased filtration measures since yesterday but were not able to find any members of the partisan forces.



