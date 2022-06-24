Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 30, 2022 2:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“They actually have increased the intensity of strikes," Vladyslav Atroshenko told CNN. He said that there was a 'colossal attack' on central Chernihiv, a regional capital in northern Ukraine, on March 30, which injured 25 civilians. Following March 29 Ukraine-Russia talks, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said that Moscow would reduce its military activities in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine.

