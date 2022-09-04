Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 4, 2022
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Sept. 4 that other schools in Russian-occupied Melitopol are guarded by military personnel who placed metal detectors at their entrance. Russians put pressure on parents, threatening fines and deprivation of parental rights to push them to put their children in schools where the program has been forcibly changed to a Russian-oriented curriculum.

