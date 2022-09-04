Mayor: Russian troops turn 5 Melitopol schools into military bases
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 3:53 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Sept. 4 that other schools in Russian-occupied Melitopol are guarded by military personnel who placed metal detectors at their entrance. Russians put pressure on parents, threatening fines and deprivation of parental rights to push them to put their children in schools where the program has been forcibly changed to a Russian-oriented curriculum.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.