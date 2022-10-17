Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 1:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Enerhodar city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said on Sept. 19 that local residents report that Russian forces shelled one of the banks of the Kakhovka water reservoir and the industrial area of the city. The mayor added that the level of damages is yet to be determined.

