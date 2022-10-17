Mayor: Russian shelling leaves some areas in occupied Enerhodar without water supply
September 19, 2022 1:35 pm
Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Enerhodar city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said on Sept. 19 that local residents report that Russian forces shelled one of the banks of the Kakhovka water reservoir and the industrial area of the city. The mayor added that the level of damages is yet to be determined.
