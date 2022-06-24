Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Russian forces use cluster munitions in Sloviansk.

April 22, 2022 12:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh, “the night was restless” as the city was under fire from Russian forces, who "likely" used cluster bombs. No casualties have been reported. The mayor urged people to evacuate. The use of cluster bombs targeting civilians may constitute a war crime, according to Amnesty International. Heavy fighting occurs in the Donetsk oblast amid a Russian offensive in the Donbas.

