Mayor: Russian forces use cluster munitions in Sloviansk.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 22, 2022 12:03 pm
According to Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh, “the night was restless” as the city was under fire from Russian forces, who "likely" used cluster bombs. No casualties have been reported. The mayor urged people to evacuate. The use of cluster bombs targeting civilians may constitute a war crime, according to Amnesty International. Heavy fighting occurs in the Donetsk oblast amid a Russian offensive in the Donbas.