Mayor: Russian forces fire at car, kill 2 civilians in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.
October 25, 2022 4:35 pm
As a result of the shooting, a 14-year-old boy and his father died, and a 5-year-old girl was injured, Oleshky Mayor Yevhen Ryshchuk said on Oct. 25. Ryshchuk added that Russian troops are “very nervous” about being pushed out of Kherson Oblast and “shoot at everyone who they think poses a threat to them.”
