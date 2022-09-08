Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022
According to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, local partisans attacked those who collaborated with the Russian occupying forces on Sept. 3. Fedorov also said that the city council took away mandates from seven of its members suspected of treason and asked the government to seize their property.

