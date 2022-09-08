Mayor reports explosions at 3 collaborators' houses in Russian-occupied Melitopol
September 8, 2022 3:01 pm
According to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, local partisans attacked those who collaborated with the Russian occupying forces on Sept. 3. Fedorov also said that the city council took away mandates from seven of its members suspected of treason and asked the government to seize their property.
