Mayor: Explosions heard at Russian military base in Melitopol.
September 13, 2022 5:07 pm
The city’s mayor Ivan Fedorov said that three loud explosions had been heard at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at an airfield in Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
