Mayor: Exhumation in liberated Izium to continue for 2 more weeks
This item is part of our running news digest
September 18, 2022 2:00 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Izium Mayor Valerii Marchenko said on Sept. 18 that the exhumation works will continue for nearly two more weeks “because there are many burials” in the recently liberated city in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine earlier discovered a burial site with about 450 graves in Izium following the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.