Russian occupying forces are taking over the houses left behind by Ukrainians who fled the war, Oleksandr Striuk, the city's mayor, reported on June 27. The Russians "place soldiers and their officers in their houses, that is, they manage the city as they wish," Striuk said. On June 25, Striuk said that after weeks of urban warfare and heavy shellings, Sievierodonetsk was “fully occupied” by Russian forces.