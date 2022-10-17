Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Mayor: 2 people under rubbles after drone attack on residential building in Kyiv

October 17, 2022 10:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Emergency services have rescued 18 people from under the rubbles after a residential building was hit by an Iranian-made kamikaze drone Shahed-136 in the Shevchenkivskyi district in Kyiv, according to Vitali Klitschko, the city mayor.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

Russia launched its first-ever attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17, Klitschko said.

As of 9 a.m., the regional military administration confirmed four strikes on Kyiv, adding that "the enemy continues to attack."

Until today, Kyiv wasn't targeted by the Iranian-made drones that Russia has increasingly used to strike targets across Ukraine.

