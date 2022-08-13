Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Maxar publishes satellite images of Belarus airfield following reported explosions

August 13, 2022 11:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The monitoring project Belarusian Gayun reported several explosions at the Ziabrauka airfield, located in Belarusian Gomel Oblast that is bordering Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast, overnight on Aug. 11. The airfield is reportedly used by Russian aviation in the war against Ukraine. Following the explosions, Belarusian Defense Ministry said that one of their pieces of equipment caught fire during new engine testing at 11 p.m. on Aug. 10. However, Maxar published images on Aug. 13 saying that "scorch marks from a recent blast can be seen on the main runway & burned vegetation is evident nearby."

