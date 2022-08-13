The monitoring project Belarusian Gayun reported several explosions at the Ziabrauka airfield, located in Belarusian Gomel Oblast that is bordering Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast, overnight on Aug. 11. The airfield is reportedly used by Russian aviation in the war against Ukraine. Following the explosions, Belarusian Defense Ministry said that one of their pieces of equipment caught fire during new engine testing at 11 p.m. on Aug. 10. However, Maxar published images on Aug. 13 saying that "scorch marks from a recent blast can be seen on the main runway & burned vegetation is evident nearby."