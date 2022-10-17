Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMaxar publishes satellite imagery of mass burial site in liberated Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 17, 2022 9:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery shows the entrance of the city's Pischanske cemetery in March and five months later under Russian occupation. The mass burial site reportedly contains around 440 bodies. Evidence has been piling up that Russian troops massacred hundreds of people in Izium. 

