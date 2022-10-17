Maxar publishes satellite imagery of mass burial site in liberated Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.
September 17, 2022 9:01 pm
High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery shows the entrance of the city's Pischanske cemetery in March and five months later under Russian occupation. The mass burial site reportedly contains around 440 bodies. Evidence has been piling up that Russian troops massacred hundreds of people in Izium.
