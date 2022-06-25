Aide to Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported on Telegram that in Russian-occupied Mariupol, the Kremlin's proxies are offering a wait time of two weeks for free coffins made of simple wood without upholstery. Andriushchenko said that bodies often disappear, while others continue to lie in the streets in the heat. He also said collaborators have set up shop to charge residents Hr 20,000 to locate and bury bodies in unnamed graves.