Mariupol defenders: Russian forces launch 35 air strikes overnight on Azovstal plant, injuring civilians.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 26, 2022 3:12 pm
The Azov fighters said that they are giving first aid to the injured civilians and helping them get out of the rubble. According to Mariupol City Council, there are more than 1,000 civilians hiding in underground shelters of the plant, where the besieged city's last remaining Ukrainian defenders are holding out against Russian forces.