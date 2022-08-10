Major General Dmytro Marchenko said in an interview to Ukrainian media that Russia will not be able to hold a sham referendum in Kherson because the city's residents "are very pro-Ukrainian and resist." According to Marchenko, the Western aid coming in small batches to Ukraine makes a counteroffensive difficult at the moment, but the offensive will go "very fast" as soon as Ukraine receives it in full. "If we have the amount of weapons that we were promised, that we need, then I think next spring we will celebrate the victory," he said.