MPs are seeking to appoint Andriy Kostin, head of the Verkhovna Rada's legal policy committee, as prosecutor general, aсcording to Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, an MP from the Holos (Voice) party. Anti-corruption activists had previously accused Kostin of sabotaging judicial reform and covering up for Ukraine's most notorious judge Pavlo Vovk, a corruption suspect. In 2021 Kostin sought to become the chief anti-corruption prosecutor but his candidacy was vetoed by Western experts for violating the principle of political neutrality. The previous prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, was fired on July 19.