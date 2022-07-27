Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 25, 2022 8:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
MPs are seeking to appoint Andriy Kostin, head of the Verkhovna Rada's legal policy committee, as prosecutor general, aсcording to Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, an MP from the Holos (Voice) party. Anti-corruption activists had previously accused Kostin of sabotaging judicial reform and covering up for Ukraine's most notorious judge Pavlo Vovk, a corruption suspect. In 2021 Kostin sought to become the chief anti-corruption prosecutor but his candidacy was vetoed by Western experts for violating the principle of political neutrality. The previous prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, was fired on July 19. 

