March 27, 2022 1:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On March 26, police stopped a suspicious car in Lviv. Upon checking the driver, they found videos and photos of Ukraine’s military movements. The suspect reportedly had passport photos of men with Luhansk registration on his phone and numerous contacts with Russian numbers. Another man was detained while filming the missile strike that hit Lviv earlier in the day and its impact on the target. Police found photos of all checkpoints in Lviv Oblast the man had forwarded to two Russian phone numbers.

