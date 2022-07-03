Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 3, 2022 3:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said Minsk and Russia's forces are “practically united” as countries of the Union State, a supranational organization consisting of the two countries. Belarus is not a direct participant in the full-scale war in Ukraine, but is providing logistical support to Russia's invasion. Belarus also allows Russia to use its territory to launch missiles at Ukraine.

