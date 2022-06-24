According to Serhiy Haidai, after recapturing half of the city during a recent counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military in Sievierodonetsk is under renewed attack, holding positions in the industrial part of the city. The Russian tactic “is to wipe everything off the face of the earth, so there would be nothing to defend,” he said, adding that the level of damage in several settlements in the oblast could be compared to Mariupol.