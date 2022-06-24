Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLuhansk Oblast governor: Ukrainian position in Sievierodonetsk worsens amid heavy fighting

This item is part of our running news digest

June 6, 2022 11:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Serhiy Haidai, after recapturing half of the city during a recent counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military in Sievierodonetsk is under renewed attack, holding positions in the industrial part of the city. The Russian tactic “is to wipe everything off the face of the earth, so there would be nothing to defend,” he said, adding that the level of damage in several settlements in the oblast could be compared to Mariupol.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
