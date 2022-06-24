Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLuhansk Oblast Governor: Ukraine can push Russians out of Sievierodonetsk.

June 5, 2022 7:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
However, another city in Luhansk Oblast, Lysychansk, is more strategically important than Sievierodonetsk due to its location, Governor Serhiy Haidai told Suspilne. Heavy fighting continues in Sieverodonetsk, with the Russian military controlling roughly half of the city. If Russians have to withdraw, they will “destroy everything from heavy artillery," Haidai added.

