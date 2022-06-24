Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLuhansk Oblast Governor: Russian shelling kills 2 in Sievierodonetsk.

May 15, 2022 7:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops targeted a residential building, according to Governor Serhiy Haidai.

