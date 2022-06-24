Luhansk Oblast Governor: Russian shelling kills 2 in Sievierodonetsk.
May 15, 2022 7:53 pm
Russian troops targeted a residential building, according to Governor Serhiy Haidai.
This item is part of our running news digest
