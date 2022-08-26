Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 26, 2022 7:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas announced on Aug. 26 that Lithuania will use 1 million euros to buy kamikaze drones from Poland. The money was raised under the Legion Of Boom campaign launched by Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas in the lead-up to Ukraine’s Independence Day.

