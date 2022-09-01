Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 1, 2022 8:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Arunas Paulauskas, a senior Lithuanian police official, said that the UN police corps could ensure the security of a long-term mission of the UN nuclear agency on the site. A mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar on Sept. 1. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the plant, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail. 

