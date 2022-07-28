Lawyer: Parliament appoints judge of Constitutional Court in violation of Constitution, commitments to EU

According to Mykhailo Zhernakov, the co-founder of the legal think-tank Dejure, the parliament's appointment of lawmaker Olha Sovhyria as a judge to the Constitutional Court was made with violations.

Zhernakov said that Sovhyria, who is a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People Party, isn't politically neutral, which is one of the conditions required by the law on the Constitutional Court.



The lawyer also said that the competition for the post that she underwent violated the requirements determined by the Constitution.

The establishment of an independent and appropriate procedure for the selection of judges to the Constitutional Court is one of the commitments that the European Union requires from Ukraine as a candidate state, Zhernakov said.