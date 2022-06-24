Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalLawmakers from dissolved pro-Russian Opposition Platform faction form new parliamentary group.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 21, 2022 5:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to MP Oleksii Honcharenko, 25 lawmakers from the 44-member pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life created a parliamentary group For Life and Peace to effectively go around the ban of their party. Pro-Russian parties' activities have been stopped after Russia attacked Ukraine in February. On April 12, Ukraine’s Security Service captured the Opposition Platform's leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of treason and had earlier escaped from house arrest. Medvedchuk used to be Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man in Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok