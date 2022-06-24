According to MP Oleksii Honcharenko, 25 lawmakers from the 44-member pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life created a parliamentary group For Life and Peace to effectively go around the ban of their party. Pro-Russian parties' activities have been stopped after Russia attacked Ukraine in February. On April 12, Ukraine’s Security Service captured the Opposition Platform's leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of treason and had earlier escaped from house arrest. Medvedchuk used to be Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man in Ukraine.