externalLavrov: Russia preparing its response to Ukraine's peace proposals.

April 1, 2022 2:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov also said on April 1 that "progress" had been made in negotiations on neutral status for Ukraine and the status of Russian-occupied Crimea and Donbas. On March 29, Ukrainian negotiators said in Istanbul that Ukraine was seeking strong security guarantees and proposed holding negotiations with Russia within 15 years on the status of Crimea.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

