April 30, 2022 6:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published early on April 30 that while peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow are "difficult," lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is part of negotiations, Reuters reports. Lavrov also reportedly said the two sides have been discussing a draft of a possible treaty. Earlier, Zelensky said that sanctions could not be a part of negotiations.

