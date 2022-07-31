Latvian minister calls on EU to designate Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
July 31, 2022 3:53 am
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics condemned “the brutal murder of Ukrainian POWs by the Russian Armed Forces in Olenivka and ongoing atrocities committed by Russian troops against Ukraine.” Rinkevics also called on the European Union to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and stop issuing tourist visas for Russians.