Kyiv School of Economics: Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused direct losses worth $113 billion since Feb. 24.
August 21, 2022 8:13 pm
Maksym Nefyodov, head of reform support projects at the Kyiv School of Economics, said that the team is actively collecting satellite images to analyze the destruction caused by the Russian military and using those in the “Russia will pay” project to assess needs for future recovery.