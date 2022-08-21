Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 21, 2022

externalKyiv School of Economics: Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused direct losses worth $113 billion since Feb. 24.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 21, 2022 8:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Maksym Nefyodov, head of reform support projects at the Kyiv School of Economics, said that the team is actively collecting satellite images to analyze the destruction caused by the Russian military and using those in the “Russia will pay” project to assess needs for future recovery.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok