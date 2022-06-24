Kyiv reduces curfew hours.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 17, 2022 10:58 am
Starting on April 17, the curfew in the capital will last from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
