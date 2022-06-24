Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalKyiv reduces curfew hours.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 17, 2022 10:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Starting on April 17, the curfew in the capital will last from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok