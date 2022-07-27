Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKyiv Oblast Police Chief: 1,346 civilians found dead in the region after Russian retreat.

July 17, 2022 7:00 pm
Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Nebytov said that about 300 people are still missing, underscoring that the current civilian death count isn't final. The official added that 700 of those killed were shot with small arms, such as a handgun. Russian forces retreated from Kyiv Oblast in early April, leaving hundreds of civilians dead, injured, or tortured.

