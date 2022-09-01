Kyiv Independent wins International Press Institute's Free Media Pioneer award
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 7:30 pm
Seven independent Ukrainian media outlets, including the Kyiv Independent, “rose to face head-on the challenges and dangers brought by Russia’s war of aggression with courage, quality reporting, and a steadfast commitment to serving local communities,” the IPI's announcement reads. Other winners are ABO, Hromadske, Slidstvo.info, StopFake, Ukraїner, and Ukrainska Pravda.