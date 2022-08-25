Kyiv changes names of 95 streets, squares connected to Russia, Soviet Union
August 25, 2022 7:34 pm
The name changes, mostly targeting names of Russian cities and famous figures, were passed by the Kyiv City Council and announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Examples of the name changes include Piterska Street (after the nickname of the Russian city Saint Petersburg) becoming Londonska (after the British capital), and Marshal Malinovsky (after Soviet military commander Rodion Malinovsky) becoming Azov Regiment Street.
