Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged partners to provide Ukraine with more heavy weapons and introduce new sanctions on Russia after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's July 11 decree simplifying the procedure to force Russian citizenship on Ukrainians. The Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement that “Russia uses a simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our country, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupation administrations and the Russian invading army."