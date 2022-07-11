Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, July 11, 2022

externalKuleba urges world to respond to Putin’s 'passport fantasies'

This item is part of our running news digest

July 11, 2022 9:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged partners to provide Ukraine with more heavy weapons and introduce new sanctions on Russia after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's July 11 decree simplifying the procedure to force Russian citizenship on Ukrainians. The Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement that “Russia uses a simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our country, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupation administrations and the Russian invading army."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok