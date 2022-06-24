Kuleba: Ukraine working on UN-led operation to ensure grain export.
May 31, 2022 7:43 pm
According to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine is working on an international United Nations-led operation alongside partners to provide a safe corridor for exporting grain. Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports prevents the export of about 22 million tons of grain, creating a threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain, according to Ukrainian officials.