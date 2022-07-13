Kuleba: Ukraine 'has nothing to discuss' in peace talks with Russia
This item is part of our running news digest
July 13, 2022 5:54 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN there are currently no talks between Russia and Ukraine because of Moscow's position and continuing aggression. "Ukraine's objective in this war is to liberate our territories and restore our territorial integrity and full sovereignty in the east and the south of Ukraine. This is the end point of our negotiating position," he said.