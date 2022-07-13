Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 13, 2022 5:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN there are currently no talks between Russia and Ukraine because of Moscow's position and continuing aggression. "Ukraine's objective in this war is to liberate our territories and restore our territorial integrity and full sovereignty in the east and the south of Ukraine. This is the end point of our negotiating position," he said.

