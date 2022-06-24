Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKremlin-led proxies claims Ukrainian commanders have not left Azovstal plant.

May 18, 2022 5:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kremlin-led Donetsk Oblast proxies claim that top-ranking commanders defending Azovstal steel mill were not among about 960 soldiers that surrendered to the Russian forces. What will happen to the soldiers taken to Russian-occupied territories remains unclear. Amnesty International has said the Ukrainian defenders who surrendered must not be ill-treated and should be given immediate access to the International Red Cross.

