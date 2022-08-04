Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, told Stern weekly and broadcasters RTL/ntv that Russia wants "a negotiated solution" on the war in Ukraine. Schroeder, who had met Putin in Moscow in late July, has criticized the war but refused to condemn the dictator, whom he still calls a close personal friend. He believes that the breakthrough in the grain deal can perhaps be slowly expanded into a ceasefire.