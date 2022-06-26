Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKlitschko: Emergency services evacuate people following Russian missile assault on Kyiv, 2 hospitalized.

June 26, 2022 8:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports that there are people trapped under rubble of a nine-story Kyiv building that was hit by a Russian missile early on June 26. State Emergency Service said in a statement that a building caught fire and three upper floors have been partially destroyed. Some of the residents have been evacuated, two people were hospitalized. 

