Klitschko: Emergency services evacuate people following Russian missile assault on Kyiv, 2 hospitalized.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 26, 2022 8:44 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports that there are people trapped under rubble of a nine-story Kyiv building that was hit by a Russian missile early on June 26. State Emergency Service said in a statement that a building caught fire and three upper floors have been partially destroyed. Some of the residents have been evacuated, two people were hospitalized.