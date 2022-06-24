Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalKlitschko: 4 people killed by Russian airstrike in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 15, 2022 2:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Klitschko: 4 people killed by Russian airstrike in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. A Russian airstrike hit a 16-story residential building in western Kyiv on the night of March 15. As a result of shelling, a fire broke out in the premises. Russian shells also hit a residential building in the Podilskyi district, a house in Osokorki, and a building at the Lukyanivska metro station.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok