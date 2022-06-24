Klitschko: 4 people killed by Russian airstrike in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.
March 15, 2022 2:46 pm
Klitschko: 4 people killed by Russian airstrike in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. A Russian airstrike hit a 16-story residential building in western Kyiv on the night of March 15. As a result of shelling, a fire broke out in the premises. Russian shells also hit a residential building in the Podilskyi district, a house in Osokorki, and a building at the Lukyanivska metro station.