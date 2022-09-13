Kharkiv Oblast without electricity again after Russian shelling.
September 13, 2022 10:36 am
Power was cut off to the city and surrounding region when a backup power line failed, according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Kharkiv's electricity infrastructure remains under great strain after it was targeted by Russian strikes on the evening of Sept. 11.
