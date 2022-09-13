Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKharkiv Oblast without electricity again after Russian shelling.

September 13, 2022 10:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Power was cut off to the city and surrounding region when a backup power line failed, according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Kharkiv's electricity infrastructure remains under great strain after it was targeted by Russian strikes on the evening of Sept. 11.

