Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalKharkiv authorities to build bomb shelters near bus stops.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 6:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on July 25 that the Kharkiv City Council had already picked 25 bus stops where the city will build underground concrete structures to protect civilians from Russian shelling. The constuction will begin in August. Russian troops regularly hit public transport stops in the eastern city, killing civilians on a daily basis. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok