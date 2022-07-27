Kharkiv authorities to build bomb shelters near bus stops.
July 25, 2022 6:16 pm
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on July 25 that the Kharkiv City Council had already picked 25 bus stops where the city will build underground concrete structures to protect civilians from Russian shelling. The constuction will begin in August. Russian troops regularly hit public transport stops in the eastern city, killing civilians on a daily basis.