externalJournalist: Western intelligence says that half of Russian Black Sea Fleet's combat airpower knocked out in Saky airbase attack

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 4:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The estimate was reported by the Guardian's defense editor Dan Sabbagh from a briefing with an unnamed Western official. Kyiv earlier said that nine Russian aircraft were destroyed as a result of the explosions at the Saky airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea but didn't confirm its involvement in the attack. The unnamed Western official also said that the recent explosions in Crimea were most likely the work of special forces or partisan activity.

