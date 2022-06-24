Journalist: Missile that killed 20 in Donetsk launched from Russian-held territory.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 17, 2022 9:51 am
The missile that hit Russian-controlled Donetsk on March 14 came from the southeast and was not shot down by air defense, which indicates it was coming from the Russian-held territory, according to an investigation by Ruslan Leviev, the founder of investigative outlet Conflict Intelligence Team.
Russia had previously claimed the missile was Ukrainian, while Leviev says it is a false-flag operation by Russia to accuse Ukraine of war crimes.