externalJournalist: Missile that killed 20 in Donetsk launched from Russian-held territory.

March 17, 2022 9:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The missile that hit Russian-controlled Donetsk on March 14 came from the southeast and was not shot down by air defense, which indicates it was coming from the Russian-held territory, according to an investigation by Ruslan Leviev, the founder of investigative outlet Conflict Intelligence Team.

Russia had previously claimed the missile was Ukrainian, while Leviev says it is a false-flag operation by Russia to accuse Ukraine of war crimes.

