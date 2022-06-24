Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 23, 2022 1:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Depleted stockpiles resulting from EU military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's war point to shortfalls in European security and underinvestment in the EU's defense industry for a number of years, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post on May 22. Russia's assault on Ukraine "represents a tectonic shift of the European security landscape," Borrell said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
