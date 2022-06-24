Josep Borrell: 'The time to push forward European defense is now'
May 23, 2022 1:05 am
Depleted stockpiles resulting from EU military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's war point to shortfalls in European security and underinvestment in the EU's defense industry for a number of years, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post on May 22. Russia's assault on Ukraine "represents a tectonic shift of the European security landscape," Borrell said.