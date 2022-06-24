Joint Forces Operation: Ukrainian troops repel 7 Russian attacks, destroy military equipment.
June 9, 2022 12:10 am
On June 8, Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed three tanks, two armored vehicles, as well as six Russia's Orlan-10 drones in Donbas. The Russian military shelled nearly 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying or damaging 28 infrastructure facilities, including 21 houses and two schools. Four civilians have been killed as a result of attack and six more wounded.