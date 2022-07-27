Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Draghi again handed in his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on July 21. His first attempt to resign a week ago was rejected. Draghi decided to resign after the populist 5-Star Movement, a party in the Italian government coalition, refused to support him in a confidence vote. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio earlier said that the coalition crisis could leave Italy without the authority to continue to arm Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
