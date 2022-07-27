Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns
July 21, 2022 12:38 pm
Draghi again handed in his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on July 21. His first attempt to resign a week ago was rejected. Draghi decided to resign after the populist 5-Star Movement, a party in the Italian government coalition, refused to support him in a confidence vote. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio earlier said that the coalition crisis could leave Italy without the authority to continue to arm Ukraine.