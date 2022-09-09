ISW: Ukraine will likely capture Kupiansk city in Kharkiv Oblast in 72 hours
September 9, 2022 9:29 am
The Institute for the Study of War said that Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast is "prompting panic" in Russian rear areas, cutting off ground lines of communication and placing Russia's hold of the city of Izium under threat. The ISW report notes that the Russian Defense Ministry had no planned public response to the losses, leaving Russian military bloggers to fill the gap with harsh criticism of their leadership.
