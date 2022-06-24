Institute for the Study of War: Russian proxies in Mariupol struggle to establish administrative control of the city.
May 20, 2022 7:35 am
The U.S. think tank said temporarily-occupying Russian and Russian proxy authorities in Mariupol reportedly struggled to establish administrative control of the city on May 19. Aide to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said pro-Russian collaborators in Mariupol are guided by Russia’s Federal Security Service instead of the leadership of Russian-occupied Donbas.