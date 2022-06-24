Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian proxies in Mariupol struggle to establish administrative control of the city.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 20, 2022 7:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said temporarily-occupying Russian and Russian proxy authorities in Mariupol reportedly struggled to establish administrative control of the city on May 19. Aide to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said pro-Russian collaborators in Mariupol are guided by Russia’s Federal Security Service instead of the leadership of Russian-occupied Donbas.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
